Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.25-$7.37 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.78 billion-$14.93 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.84 billion.Fidelity National Information Services also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.72-$1.75 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FIS. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $138.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $137.36.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock traded up $2.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.69. The stock had a trading volume of 49,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,717,704. The firm has a market cap of $59.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.70. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12 month low of $85.00 and a 12 month high of $152.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.07 and its 200 day moving average is $105.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 127.03%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter valued at $5,071,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 112.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,249 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 15,472 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 102.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 641 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 8.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,553,000 after acquiring an additional 14,819 shares during the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

