Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share.
Shares of FNF stock traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.75. 7,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,582,734. Fidelity National Financial has a fifty-two week low of $38.87 and a fifty-two week high of $56.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.39. The company has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 22.68%.
In other news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 7,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $371,974.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,246 shares in the company, valued at $5,213,342.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.
About Fidelity National Financial (Get Rating)
Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.
