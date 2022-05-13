Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of FENC traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.50. The company had a trading volume of 218 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,312. The firm has a market cap of $143.22 million, a P/E ratio of -7.91 and a beta of -0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.80. The company has a quick ratio of 13.54, a current ratio of 13.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.96 and a 52-week high of $6.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 23,280.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 16,296 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 189.1% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 31,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 134.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,536 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FENC. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.13.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

