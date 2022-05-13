Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.33.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Faurecia S.E. from €53.00 ($55.79) to €44.00 ($46.32) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Faurecia S.E. from €55.00 ($57.89) to €56.00 ($58.95) in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Faurecia S.E. from €48.00 ($50.53) to €38.00 ($40.00) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Faurecia S.E. from €55.00 ($57.89) to €40.00 ($42.11) in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Faurecia S.E. from €55.00 ($57.89) to €50.00 ($52.63) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

Get Faurecia S.E. alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:FURCF remained flat at $$21.15 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27 shares, compared to its average volume of 613. Faurecia S.E. has a 12 month low of $20.99 and a 12 month high of $57.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.14 and a 200-day moving average of $39.49.

Faurecia S.E., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive equipment in France, Germany, other European countries, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Seating, Interiors, Clean Mobility, and Clarion Electronics segments. The Seating segment designs and manufactures vehicle seats, seating frames, covers and foams, and comfort solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Faurecia S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Faurecia S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.