Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Shares Sold by Malaga Cove Capital LLC

Malaga Cove Capital LLC lessened its position in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,694 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Fastly were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fastly by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fastly by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fastly by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastly by 175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Fastly by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 136,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FSLY shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Fastly from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Fastly from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Fastly in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Shares of NYSE FSLY traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.11. 263,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,436,486. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 1.48. Fastly, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $64.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.70.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $102.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.94 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 20.60% and a negative net margin of 63.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $96,881.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 305,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,831,750.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 9,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total transaction of $275,803.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,428 shares of company stock worth $996,487 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

