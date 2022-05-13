Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Acquired by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 64.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,718 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,622 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $2,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 136.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fastenal alerts:

In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.41 per share, for a total transaction of $36,666.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,463,952.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,587 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,937. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,885 shares of company stock valued at $100,509. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fastenal stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.54. 41,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,720,049. The stock has a market cap of $30.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.64. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $48.84 and a 12-month high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.52%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FAST. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.17.

Fastenal Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.