Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Farmland Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Farmland Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Farmland Partners from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

NYSE:FPI traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 914,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,703. The company has a market cap of $704.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.00 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.15 and its 200-day moving average is $12.60. Farmland Partners has a one year low of $10.62 and a one year high of $16.43.

Farmland Partners ( NYSE:FPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). Farmland Partners had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 1.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Farmland Partners will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Paul A. Pittman acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.44 per share, for a total transaction of $26,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Farmland Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Farmland Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Farmland Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Farmland Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Farmland Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. 44.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

