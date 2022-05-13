Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Trading 13.4% Higher

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) traded up 13.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.70 and last traded at $8.70. 113,652 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 8,680,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.67.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Farfetch from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Farfetch from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Societe Generale upgraded Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Farfetch from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 3.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $665.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.31 million. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 331.09% and a net margin of 64.79%. Farfetch’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($6.53) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its position in Farfetch by 495.2% during the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 878,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,290,000 after purchasing an additional 731,289 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Farfetch by 35.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 179,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 47,052 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion purchased a new position in shares of Farfetch in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,927,000. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Farfetch by 582.4% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 625,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,460,000 after acquiring an additional 533,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

About Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH)

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

