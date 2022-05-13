Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.21.

FTCH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Farfetch from $71.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wedbush cut their target price on Farfetch from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Farfetch from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Farfetch from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Farfetch by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Farfetch by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Farfetch by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in Farfetch by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 40,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Farfetch in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FTCH traded up $1.21 on Friday, reaching $8.88. 16,431,846 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,557,146. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.67. Farfetch has a 52 week low of $6.80 and a 52 week high of $53.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $665.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.31 million. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 331.09% and a net margin of 64.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($6.53) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Farfetch will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Farfetch Company Profile (Get Rating)

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

