Far Peak Acquisition (NASDAQ:FPAC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Far Peak Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FPAC – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 9,245 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 262,254 shares.The stock last traded at $9.84 and had previously closed at $9.81.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Far Peak Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $157,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Far Peak Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $161,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Far Peak Acquisition by 16.4% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Far Peak Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Far Peak Acquisition during the third quarter worth $235,000. 77.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Far Peak Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial technology, technology, or financial services industries.

