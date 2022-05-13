FansTime Achieves Market Capitalization of $154,987.29 (FTI)

FansTime (FTI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 13th. One FansTime coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. FansTime has a market cap of $154,987.29 and approximately $451,691.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, FansTime has traded 20.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About FansTime

FansTime (CRYPTO:FTI) is a coin. It launched on July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 coins. The official website for FansTime is fanstime.org . FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI “

FansTime Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FansTime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FansTime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

