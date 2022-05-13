Factom (FCT) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $43,875.00

Factom (FCT) traded up 23% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. Factom has a market cap of $3.25 million and $43,875.00 worth of Factom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Factom has traded up 8% against the US dollar. One Factom coin can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00001077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Factom alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003408 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001359 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.46 or 0.00565442 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56,550.91 or 1.93255360 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00030632 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,949.56 or 0.06662357 BTC.

About Factom

Factom’s launch date was September 1st, 2015. Factom’s total supply is 10,320,634 coins. Factom’s official message board is factomize.com/forums . The official website for Factom is www.factomprotocol.org . The Reddit community for Factom is /r/factom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Factom’s official Twitter account is @factom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Will Factoids have their own blockchain? Ultimately Factoids will be implemented on their own Chain in Factom. For the crowd sale, other options are possible. How are Factoids created? Two ways. Factoids will be created as a part of the crowd sale. Secondly, Factoids will be created at a fixed rate and paid to the Factom Servers and Audit Servers for their work running the system, and to pay other incentives. Is there a separate Proof of Work or other consensus mechanism for factoids, independent of factom? No. That said, the Factom chain and the Entry chain are managed by the Factom Servers (they are the application using these chains) so they validate them in real time. No invalid entries can be placed in these chains. How do factoids get sent back to the protocol? Is it a kind of burn? No. The Entry Credits are burned. Entry Credits are non transferable. They can only be used to buy entries. But when they DO buy entries, the Factoid in the protocol that was used to buy the Entry Credits is released. The amount of Factoids varies since the price of Entry Credits per Factoid varies. The Factoid paid out is calculated by dividing the total number of Factoid in the protocol by the number of outstanding Entry Credits. The number of Factoids in the protocol and the number of outstanding Entry Credits are all computable from the Entry Chain and the Factoid Chain. “

Factom Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Factom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Factom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Factom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Factom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Factom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.