Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) Price Target Cut to $21.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 37.80% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Expensify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Expensify from $45.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Expensify from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Expensify in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Expensify from $44.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.43.

Get Expensify alerts:

NASDAQ EXFY opened at $15.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.36. Expensify has a 12 month low of $13.58 and a 12 month high of $51.06.

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.38). On average, research analysts expect that Expensify will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expensify in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Expensify in the fourth quarter worth $197,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expensify in the fourth quarter worth $197,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Expensify in the fourth quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expensify in the fourth quarter worth $327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.31% of the company’s stock.

About Expensify (Get Rating)

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Expensify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expensify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.