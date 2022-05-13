eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $17.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “eXp World Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services primarily in the United states and Canada. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website and provides buyers and sellers access to a network of professional, consumer-centric agents and brokers. eXp World Holdings, Inc., formerly known as eXp Realty International Corporation, is based in Bellingham, Washington. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson cut their target price on eXp World from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of eXp World in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, eXp World currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.67.

NASDAQ:EXPI opened at $13.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87. eXp World has a 1 year low of $11.76 and a 1 year high of $55.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.60. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 3.14.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.56 million. eXp World had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 41.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that eXp World will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is 29.09%.

In related news, insider Stacey Onnen sold 16,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total transaction of $390,395.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 3,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total value of $53,360.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,034,338 shares in the company, valued at $649,010,178.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 237,942 shares of company stock valued at $5,005,941 over the last 90 days. 35.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXPI. Morgan Stanley increased its position in eXp World by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 648,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,124,000 after buying an additional 129,780 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of eXp World by 16.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of eXp World by 97.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 8,831 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of eXp World by 11.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 53,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of eXp World by 46.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. 54.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

