Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.76) earnings per share.

Shares of Exela Technologies stock opened at $0.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.84. Exela Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $5.45.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exela Technologies by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Exela Technologies by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 93,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 20,770 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Exela Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Exela Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Exela Technologies by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 264,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 64,236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.75% of the company’s stock.

XELA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exela Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. B. Riley lowered Exela Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $0.55 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Exela Technologies from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

