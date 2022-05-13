Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Price Target Increased to C$58.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$52.00 to C$58.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$52.00 to C$49.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James set a C$55.00 price target on shares of Exchange Income and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Exchange Income from a sector perform rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from C$47.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$53.45.

Get Exchange Income alerts:

TSE EIF traded up C$2.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$45.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,181. Exchange Income has a 12 month low of C$37.79 and a 12 month high of C$47.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$41.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$42.41. The company has a market cap of C$1.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.35, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Exchange Income ( TSE:EIF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.71 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$390.33 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Exchange Income will post 3.4200003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.67%.

Exchange Income Company Profile (Get Rating)

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.