Exactus (OTCMKTS:EXDI) Stock Price Up 46.1%

Exactus Inc (OTCMKTS:EXDI – Get Rating) shot up 46.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.45 and last traded at $0.45. 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 83,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

The stock has a market cap of $266.89 million, a PE ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 4.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.74.

Get Exactus alerts:

Exactus Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EXDI)

Exactus, Inc, is a farmer and manufacturer of hemp-derived phytocannabinoid products. The company sells its CBD products through its Green Goddess brand and third-party resellers. Exactus is engaged in producing industrial hemp from farms in Oregon and plans to extract and manufacture directly through cGMP facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.