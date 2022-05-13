Evotec (ETR:EVT) Given a €33.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €33.00 ($34.74) target price on Evotec (ETR:EVT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EVT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €39.00 ($41.05) target price on Evotec in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €47.00 ($49.47) price target on Evotec in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €45.00 ($47.37) price target on Evotec in a report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €43.00 ($45.26) price target on Evotec in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €43.00 ($45.26) price target on Evotec in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of ETR:EVT traded down €0.04 ($0.04) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €21.41 ($22.54). The company had a trading volume of 925,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,000. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €25.60 and its 200 day moving average price is €33.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion and a PE ratio of 16.53. Evotec has a 1-year low of €20.24 ($21.31) and a 1-year high of €45.83 ($48.24).

Evotec SE operates as a drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as neuronal diseases, diabetes and complications of diabetes, pain, inflammation, oncology, infectious diseases, respiratory diseases, fibrosis, rare diseases, and women's health.

