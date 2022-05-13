Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $33.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.83 million. Evolus had a negative return on equity of 74.32% and a negative net margin of 58.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 177.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Evolus updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of EOLS traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.40. The stock had a trading volume of 25,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,769. The company has a market cap of $750.94 million, a PE ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Evolus has a fifty-two week low of $5.06 and a fifty-two week high of $14.30.

In other news, insider David Moatazedi sold 37,972 shares of Evolus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total value of $369,467.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Crystal Muilenburg sold 6,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total value of $63,196.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,571 shares of company stock valued at $503,592. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Evolus by 280.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 186,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 137,136 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Evolus by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 917,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after acquiring an additional 106,052 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Evolus by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,807,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,277,000 after acquiring an additional 69,804 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Evolus by 171.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 93,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 59,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Evolus by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,226,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,498,000 after acquiring an additional 54,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EOLS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial upgraded Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays upgraded Evolus from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a report on Friday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.80.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

