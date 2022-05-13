Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.58

Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.58 and traded as low as $0.81. Evogene shares last traded at $0.86, with a volume of 246,367 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EVGN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evogene in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evogene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evogene has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.31.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.18 and a 200 day moving average of $1.57.

Evogene ( NASDAQ:EVGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.15 million. Evogene had a negative return on equity of 38.89% and a negative net margin of 3,062.47%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Evogene Ltd. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVGN. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Evogene by 176.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 265,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 169,400 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evogene in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Evogene by 9,496.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 136,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 135,230 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Evogene by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 901,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 123,154 shares during the period. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in shares of Evogene in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $185,000.

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in multiple life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The CPB platform, incorporating a deep understanding of biology leveraged through big data and artificial intelligence, designed to computationally discover and uniquely guide the development of life-science products based on microbes, small molecules, and genetic elements.

