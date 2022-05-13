Everipedia Price Reaches $0.0061 on Top Exchanges (IQ)

Everipedia (IQ) traded up 9.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. One Everipedia coin can currently be bought for $0.0061 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Everipedia has a market cap of $60.84 million and $7.26 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Everipedia has traded down 31.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Everipedia Profile

Everipedia launched on December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,021,453,885 coins and its circulating supply is 10,021,449,821 coins. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everipedia’s official website is everipedia.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Buying and Selling Everipedia

