Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,994 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.07% of Evergy worth $11,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EVRG. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Evergy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,984,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,208,000 after buying an additional 224,015 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,802,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,910,000 after purchasing an additional 27,095 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,778,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,225,000 after purchasing an additional 260,144 shares during the period. Bluescape Energy Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Bluescape Energy Partners LLC now owns 2,657,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,329,000 after purchasing an additional 288,937 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,336,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,300,000 after purchasing an additional 39,783 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EVRG. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Evergy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Evergy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Evergy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Shares of EVRG opened at $66.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.93. Evergy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.46 and a 52-week high of $73.13. The firm has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 15.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.5725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.06%.

In other news, SVP Charles L. King sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total value of $75,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

