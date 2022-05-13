Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everest Re Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Everest Re Group from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Everest Re Group from $331.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $317.50.

RE traded up $3.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $277.06. The stock had a trading volume of 6,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,755. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $287.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $281.99. Everest Re Group has a 52 week low of $234.87 and a 52 week high of $308.20.

Everest Re Group ( NYSE:RE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $10.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.92 by $0.39. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 11.11%. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.49 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Everest Re Group will post 34.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from Everest Re Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is currently 18.47%.

In other Everest Re Group news, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. sold 3,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.67, for a total transaction of $1,001,986.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $118,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,483,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,117,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $781,833,000 after acquiring an additional 293,887 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 616.1% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 277,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,660,000 after acquiring an additional 238,979 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,629,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,395,221,000 after buying an additional 237,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,377,000. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

