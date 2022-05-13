Everest (ID) Price Tops $0.0965 on Exchanges

Everest (ID) traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 13th. Everest has a market capitalization of $11.26 million and approximately $197,786.00 worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Everest has traded 41.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Everest coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0965 or 0.00000317 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Everest alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003286 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001468 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.60 or 0.00544845 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 2,059.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 99.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 30.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00035811 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60,094.32 or 1.97711949 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Everest

Everest’s launch date was December 11th, 2018. Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg . The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

Everest Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Everest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.