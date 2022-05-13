Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.22-0.26 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $426-432 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $428.56 million.Everbridge also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.23-$0.27 EPS.

EVBG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $178.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Everbridge from $178.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Everbridge from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Everbridge has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.47.

NASDAQ:EVBG traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.63. 1,067,804 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,267,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.34 and a 200 day moving average of $69.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.99 and a beta of 0.83. Everbridge has a 12 month low of $27.81 and a 12 month high of $167.40.

Everbridge ( NASDAQ:EVBG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $100.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.82 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 25.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Everbridge will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ajay Nigam sold 3,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $130,285.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,850.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vernon Irvin sold 794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $34,229.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,515.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,474 shares of company stock valued at $180,207 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Everbridge in the first quarter worth $111,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Everbridge by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Everbridge by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

