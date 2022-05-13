Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) Announces Earnings Results

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of EVLO stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.65. 553,227 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,551. Evelo Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $17.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.38.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,107,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,792,000 after purchasing an additional 267,088 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 9.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,544,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,235,000 after buying an additional 132,702 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 560,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after buying an additional 22,049 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 523,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after buying an additional 2,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $1,786,000. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.

