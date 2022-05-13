Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.59 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLOGet Rating) will announce ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Evelo Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.59) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.57). Evelo Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.55) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Evelo Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($2.15) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.31) to ($2.01). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.63) to ($1.75). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Evelo Biosciences.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLOGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.38.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Evelo Biosciences by 297.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 644.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

EVLO stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.65. 553,227 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,551. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37. Evelo Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $17.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.75.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.

