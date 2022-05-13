Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evaxion Biotech A/S is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It involved in the development of AI-driven immunotherapies for patients with cancer and infectious diseases. Evaxion Biotech A/S is based in COPENHAGEN, Denmark. “

NASDAQ EVAX traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,180. The company has a current ratio of 8.03, a quick ratio of 8.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of -0.12. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $25.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.88.

Evaxion Biotech A/S ( NASDAQ:EVAX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.08. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Evaxion Biotech A/S will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Evaxion Biotech A/S stock. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 40,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.21% of Evaxion Biotech A/S at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Evaxion Biotech A/S

Evaxion Biotech A/S, an artificial intelligence (AI)-immunology platform company, identifies and develops novel immunotherapies for the treatment of various cancers, bacterial diseases, and viral infections. Its proprietary AI platforms include PIONEER, an immuno-oncology platform; EDEN, a bacterial disease platform; and RAVENTM, a viral disease platform.

