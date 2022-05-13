Eukles Asset Management Takes $2.16 Million Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Eukles Asset Management bought a new position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,155,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in State Street by 63.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,419,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $628,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886,287 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 75,515 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,023,000 after buying an additional 16,195 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in State Street by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 78,842 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its stake in State Street by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 10,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of State Street by 17.4% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STT stock traded up $1.85 on Friday, reaching $69.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,063,025. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $65.80 and a 12-month high of $104.87. The company has a market capitalization of $25.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.74.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 22.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.89%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on State Street from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on State Street from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on State Street from $123.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on State Street in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.29.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

