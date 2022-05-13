Eukles Asset Management Sells 5,321 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Eukles Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,321 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 1.9% of Eukles Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Eukles Asset Management owned about 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2,586.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,414,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,463 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,811,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,503,000 after buying an additional 530,588 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,169,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,041,000 after acquiring an additional 521,418 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $12,296,000. Finally, Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 6,700,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,376,000 after purchasing an additional 331,491 shares during the period.

SPSB traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,918,371. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $29.78 and a 1 year high of $31.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.05 and its 200-day moving average is $30.57.

