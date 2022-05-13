Eukles Asset Management Purchases 636 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,798 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,330,000. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in Halliburton by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 10,944 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Halliburton by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 609,526 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $13,940,000 after acquiring an additional 71,842 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Halliburton by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,895,322 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $66,216,000 after acquiring an additional 23,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 332,100 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $7,595,000 after purchasing an additional 52,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Stephens lowered Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on Halliburton from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.93.

NYSE:HAL traded up $1.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,247,674. The firm has a market cap of $32.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.34 and a 200-day moving average of $30.38. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $42.60.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $122,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 27,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $1,172,304.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,698,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 286,790 shares of company stock valued at $11,033,166 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

