Eukles Asset Management Increases Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Eukles Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 542.9% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth $35,000. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Edward Jones lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.53.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded up $3.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $169.72. The stock had a trading volume of 76,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,477,517. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $160.50 and a fifty-two week high of $202.26. The firm has a market cap of $156.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 4.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $175.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.74.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.89% and a net margin of 43.34%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 52.63%.

Texas Instruments Profile (Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

