Eukles Asset Management Has $1.31 Million Stock Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Eukles Asset Management reduced its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ISTB. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 371.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 122.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.79. 2,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,109,411. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.22 and its 200 day moving average is $49.49. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.59 and a 52 week high of $51.44.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.068 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

