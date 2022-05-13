Eukles Asset Management Grows Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises approximately 2.3% of Eukles Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 746 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,488 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.
MA stock traded up $13.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $334.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,639,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $348.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $352.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $305.61 and a 1 year high of $399.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MA shares. Raymond James cut their target price on Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $360.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $420.76.
In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.93, for a total transaction of $57,826,525.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $569,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 376,273 shares of company stock valued at $130,897,471. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.
About Mastercard (Get Rating)
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mastercard (MA)
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
- Carvana Insiders Buy Shares But Maybe You Shouldn’t
- Dutch Bros Gets Scalded By Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.