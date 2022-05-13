Eukles Asset Management Grows Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises approximately 2.3% of Eukles Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 746 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,488 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

MA stock traded up $13.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $334.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,639,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $348.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $352.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $305.61 and a 1 year high of $399.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MA shares. Raymond James cut their target price on Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $360.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $420.76.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.93, for a total transaction of $57,826,525.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $569,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 376,273 shares of company stock valued at $130,897,471. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

