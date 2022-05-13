Eukles Asset Management Grows Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,784 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. TJX Companies makes up 1.5% of Eukles Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TJX. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 88,309,228 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,826,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339,510 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in TJX Companies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,988,270 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,669,349,000 after buying an additional 596,043 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,437,205 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,399,753,000 after buying an additional 3,253,468 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in TJX Companies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,051,197 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,142,687,000 after buying an additional 109,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 13,841,218 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,050,826,000 after purchasing an additional 84,851 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Gordon Haskett cut their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.30.

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded up $1.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.08. 119,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,255,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.49 and a 52-week high of $77.35. The company has a market cap of $67.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.61 and a 200 day moving average of $67.31.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). TJX Companies had a return on equity of 55.47% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 38.52%.

TJX Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.