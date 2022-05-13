Eukles Asset Management Buys 732 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,583 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $2,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CTSH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 66,784 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $4,963,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.9% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,441 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 151.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,801 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.3% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 14,048 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 681,481 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $50,573,000 after purchasing an additional 29,942 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans sold 6,371 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.76, for a total value of $559,118.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total transaction of $422,948.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,016 shares of company stock worth $1,435,235. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CTSH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen decreased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $58.50 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.69.

CTSH stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.02. 23,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,229,643. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $38.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.81. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $66.19 and a 1-year high of $93.47.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.90%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

