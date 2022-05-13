Eukles Asset Management Buys 526 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Eukles Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Collective Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 19,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 9,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 16.7% in the third quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 32,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 4,608 shares during the period. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 102,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,639,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VYM traded up $1.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.01. 34,219 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,337,100. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.77. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $101.37 and a 12-month high of $115.66.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.