Eukles Asset Management Boosts Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Eukles Asset Management grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 715 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,791,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,059,482,000 after purchasing an additional 274,537 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 555.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,582 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 4,731 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth $212,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 30,926 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,691,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total value of $3,268,079.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,274,964.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GS traded up $9.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $308.70. 48,253 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,853,581. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $293.90 and a 1-year high of $426.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $325.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $360.53.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.61 by $2.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $18.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

GS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group set a $416.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $441.31.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

