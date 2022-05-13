Eukles Asset Management Acquires 444 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Eukles Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Hershey comprises approximately 1.3% of Eukles Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Hershey were worth $2,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HSY. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 52.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HSY. Argus upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $221.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.40.

In related news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $207,203.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total transaction of $33,292.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,688,143.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,012,785 shares of company stock valued at $206,164,591 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HSY traded up $2.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $224.73. 15,576 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,137,624. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $217.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.26. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $167.10 and a 52 week high of $231.60.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.43. Hershey had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 61.65%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 46.27%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

