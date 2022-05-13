Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $8.58

Posted by on May 13th, 2022

Shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTYGet Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.58 and last traded at $8.65, with a volume of 3056 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.09.

A number of analysts have commented on CUYTY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Etn. Fr. Colruyt from €42.50 ($44.74) to €39.00 ($41.05) in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Etn. Fr. Colruyt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CUYTY)

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, food service, and other activities in Belgium, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. As of June 17, 2021, the company operated 248 Colruyt stores, 145 OKay stores, 31 Bio-Planet stores, 45 Dreamland stores, 29 Dreambaby stores, and 3 Cru stores in Belgium and Luxembourg, as well as 85 Colruyt stores in France.

