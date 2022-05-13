Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $8.58

Shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.58 and last traded at $8.65, with a volume of 3056 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.09.

A number of analysts have commented on CUYTY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Etn. Fr. Colruyt from €42.50 ($44.74) to €39.00 ($41.05) in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Etn. Fr. Colruyt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, food service, and other activities in Belgium, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. As of June 17, 2021, the company operated 248 Colruyt stores, 145 OKay stores, 31 Bio-Planet stores, 45 Dreamland stores, 29 Dreambaby stores, and 3 Cru stores in Belgium and Luxembourg, as well as 85 Colruyt stores in France.

