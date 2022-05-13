EtherGem (EGEM) Tops 1-Day Volume of $299.00

EtherGem (EGEM) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 13th. One EtherGem coin can now be purchased for about $0.0074 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, EtherGem has traded down 17.3% against the U.S. dollar. EtherGem has a market cap of $144,382.38 and approximately $299.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EtherGem Coin Profile

EtherGem is a coin. It was first traded on March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. The official website for EtherGem is egem.io . EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for EtherGem is bctann.egem.io . The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “(EGEM) is a community-supported coin with no pre-mine. Based off of Ethereum. It also offers quarry nodes that pay dividends to node holders and a robust discord community with a bot that helps the management of daily tasks for node holders and members. “

Buying and Selling EtherGem

