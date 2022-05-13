Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Downgraded by Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has $310.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price target of $367.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $382.00 to $342.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Essex Property Trust from $378.00 to $370.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $363.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Essex Property Trust from $420.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $358.13.

Shares of NYSE ESS traded up $3.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $296.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Essex Property Trust has a one year low of $280.86 and a one year high of $363.36. The firm has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.38, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $337.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $337.77.

Essex Property Trust ( NYSE:ESS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by ($2.23). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 26.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust will post 13.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 145.70%.

In other Essex Property Trust news, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 12,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.19, for a total value of $4,236,373.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Angela L. Kleiman sold 6,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.21, for a total value of $2,234,710.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

