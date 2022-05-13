Essex Property Trust, Inc. (ESS) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 11th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 2.20 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

Essex Property Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 29 consecutive years. Essex Property Trust has a payout ratio of 137.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Essex Property Trust to earn $15.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $8.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.2%.

ESS opened at $292.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $337.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $337.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a PE ratio of 48.38, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Essex Property Trust has a 52-week low of $280.86 and a 52-week high of $363.36.

Essex Property Trust ( NYSE:ESS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by ($2.23). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 26.81%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.07 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Angela L. Kleiman sold 6,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.21, for a total transaction of $2,234,710.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 12,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.19, for a total value of $4,236,373.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESS. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on ESS. Mizuho decreased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $382.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays downgraded Essex Property Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $367.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $378.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $358.13.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

