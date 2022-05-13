Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Purchased by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,431,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,016,403 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned 2.15% of Essential Utilities worth $291,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 191.6% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 70.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. HSBC cut Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essential Utilities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.67.

NYSE WTRG traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.36. The company had a trading volume of 54,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,706. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.70. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.03 and a fifty-two week high of $53.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.52.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $699.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.07 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.268 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.57%.

Essential Utilities Company Profile (Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.