ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Stock Price Down 2.3%

ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $63.22 and last traded at $63.33. Approximately 1,460 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 112,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.80.

ESE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of ESCO Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ESCO Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.96.

ESCO Technologies ( NYSE:ESE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $204.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is 13.17%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in ESCO Technologies by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,112 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 10,057 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,807,384 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $196,292,000 after acquiring an additional 122,558 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,123 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,343,532 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $93,942,000 after acquiring an additional 21,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

