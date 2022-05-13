ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.84-0.91 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.93. ESCO Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.10-$3.20 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of ESCO Technologies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on ESCO Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ESCO Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of ESCO Technologies stock traded up $2.20 on Thursday, reaching $64.80. 108,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,764. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.72 and its 200-day moving average is $78.10. ESCO Technologies has a one year low of $60.03 and a one year high of $102.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 1.16.

ESCO Technologies ( NYSE:ESE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $204.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. ESCO Technologies’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that ESCO Technologies will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 13.28%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESE. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 13.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,133 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 4,604 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,675 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 4,820 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $787,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in ESCO Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $666,000. 93.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

