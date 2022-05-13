Esam Elashmawi Purchases 10,570 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) VP Esam Elashmawi bought 10,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.95 per share, with a total value of $496,261.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 166,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,819,146.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Esam Elashmawi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 24th, Esam Elashmawi sold 3,982 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total transaction of $254,290.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $46.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.21 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $42.94 and a 1 year high of $85.45.

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $150.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.25 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 338.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 84.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 83.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Friday, February 11th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $68.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

