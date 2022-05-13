Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $670.20 Million

Analysts expect Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) to post $670.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Equity Residential’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $663.15 million to $683.40 million. Equity Residential reported sales of $598.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Equity Residential will report full year sales of $2.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.70 billion to $2.75 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.81 billion to $2.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Equity Residential.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.61). Equity Residential had a net margin of 53.42% and a return on equity of 12.35%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS.

EQR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Equity Residential from $97.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Equity Residential from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on Equity Residential from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Equity Residential from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.21.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Equity Residential in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Equity Residential in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EQR traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.12. 1,977,371 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,743,884. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.31. The company has a market cap of $27.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.81. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $71.86 and a 1-year high of $94.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is an increase from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.83%.

About Equity Residential (Get Rating)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Equity Residential (EQR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.