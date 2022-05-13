Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) Price Target Lowered to C$80.00 at TD Securities

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB – Get Rating) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$85.00 to C$80.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EQB. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$88.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$85.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$94.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Equitable Group to C$13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Cormark cut their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$105.00 to C$88.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$73.21.

EQB stock traded up C$2.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$59.04. The stock had a trading volume of 79,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,724. Equitable Group has a 1-year low of C$51.73 and a 1-year high of C$84.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$66.23 and a 200 day moving average price of C$71.58.

Equitable Group ( TSE:EQB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported C$2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.10 by C$0.22. The firm had revenue of C$171.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$167.10 million. On average, research analysts expect that Equitable Group will post 10.1700005 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Equitable Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Equitable Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.85%.

In other Equitable Group news, Director Ronald Walter Tratch sold 6,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$77.00, for a total value of C$485,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$232,771. Also, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$77.51, for a total transaction of C$100,763.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 78,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,071,280.79. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,790 shares of company stock valued at $834,037.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

