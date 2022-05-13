Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Price Target Increased to C$86.50 by Analysts at Raymond James

Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from C$85.00 to C$86.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on EQGPF. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Equitable Group from C$85.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Equitable Group from C$95.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. TD Securities cut their target price on Equitable Group from C$85.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Equitable Group from C$94.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Equitable Group has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $83.58.

OTCMKTS:EQGPF traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.85. The company had a trading volume of 441 shares, compared to its average volume of 499. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.64. Equitable Group has a 12-month low of $41.00 and a 12-month high of $65.00.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

